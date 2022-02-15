Police still looking to identify BLM-Antifa extremists who attacked drivers in Portland

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On May 6, 2021, an armed far-left street protest organized by Letha Winston marched through a residential area of north Portland, attacking civilians on the road. One driver had their windows smashed out and all the tires slashed. Another older driver was stopped on the road and had multiple guns aimed at him. They then mobbed him, assaulted him and stole his personal firearm. The man was hospitalized for his injuries. [Read about what happened to him: https://nypost.com/2021/05/08/portland-man-recovering-from-beating-after-standoff-amid-protest/] The Portland Police are still seeking suspects involved in the attacks of that day. Please read their press release and look at...



Read More...