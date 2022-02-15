Prince Andrew Settles Sex-Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre: To make substantial donation to Giuffre charity

Prince Andrew has settled a federal sex-abuse lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, according to a court filing Tuesday. David Boies, a lawyer for Ms. Giuffre, said in a letter to the judge that the parties had reached an agreement in principle, which court documents said would include Prince Andrew making a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity. The filing didn’t indicate further financial terms of the settlement.



