Promising new drug target to treat diabetes and other metabolic diseases

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new preclinical study has demonstrated how an experimental drug can treat type 2 diabetes by increasing the expression of a recently discovered protein found to influence insulin signaling in cells. Across several mouse studies, the research shows the novel compound improved aspects of metabolic syndrome associated with diabetes. In the early 2000s, a protein dubbed SWELL1 was identified and it was initially thought to solely play a role in lymphocyte function. Around a decade later, researchers discovered SWELL1 also influences insulin signaling in many tissues across the body. Subsequent study revealed SWELL1 activity is vital for normal insulin secretion...



