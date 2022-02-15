Senators Join Mike Lee to Defund Vaccine Mandates

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and five Senate colleagues distributed a letter to colleagues stating they will not grant consent to expedite passage of a Continuing Resolution without a roll call vote on an amendment that defunds the enforcement of the remaining federal vaccine mandates. The letter reads in part “We have consistently opposed President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which would force millions of Americans to choose between an unwanted medical procedure and being able to provide for their families. For legal, constitutional, and policy reasons, we remain not only strongly opposed to the mandates, but also firmly convinced that...



