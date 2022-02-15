Sick and All Alone

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sick and All AloneIt shouldn’t be needed, but it is. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has introduced a patient protection bill, so that ‘if you’re in a hospital or long-term care facility, you have a right to have your loved ones there present with you.’ Every other state and country will hopefully follow. Some places have even prevented the dying from dying in the company and warmth of loved ones.Reacting to the Governors bill, Brownstone scholar Dr. Jay Bhattacharya tweeted: “Perhaps the cruelest lockdown policy: preventing people from visiting their sick loved ones in hospitals or long-term care facilities”Many people commented...



