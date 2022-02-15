Soros-Funded Group Hires Former Anti-Trump Lincoln Project Operative

February 15, 2022

RC Di Mezzo, former national press secretary for the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, left the Super PAC to work for Soros-funded “anti-disinformation” project, Good Information Inc. Democrat mega-donors like Laurene Powell Jobs, Reid Hoffman, and George Soros teamed up to fund the Good Information Inc. start-up at its launch in 2021. As Breitbart News reported: The new project, “Good Information Inc.,” will be led by Democrat party strategist Tara McGowan, and according to Axios, “aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information.” McGowan has been at the top of multiple companies with financial ties to...



