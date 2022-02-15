Sussmann Lawyers Furious at Durham for Exposing Spying; Complain About Breitbart Coverage

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lawyers for former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann are furious at Special Counsel John Durham for describing an effort to spy on President Donald Trump while in office — and cited Breitbart News coverage in their response. On Friday Durham filed a motion about the defense lawyers’ potential conflict of interest, including efforts to mine data about cell phone communications around Trump Tower, Trump’s private residence, and the Executive Office of the President in an effort to create a narrative about Russian “collusion”: The Government’s evidence at trial will also establish that among the Internet data Tech Executive-1 and...



Read More...