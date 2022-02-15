Todd Starnes: If They Could Spy on the White House, They Could Have Stolen the Election

February 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Revelations from Special Counsel John Durham over the weekend have shocked some of the political world in America. It should have shocked everyone, but corporate media has barely covered it. When they do, they blow it off as if it’s a nothingburger, which it definitely is not.

It’s a bombshell, and according to Todd Starnes, it shows just how effective the Democrats are at pulling off the “impossible.”

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Starnes told me he thinks the fact they were able to get away with spying on the White House for the entirety of a presidential term means stealing the election would have been easy.

“Well, first of all, it really is a great scandal,” he said. “And when you look at what happened in Watergate and compare the media coverage from Watergate to where we are now, just imagine what it would have been like if Woodward and Bernstein, if they would have taken the side and depended the plumbers and Richard Nixon, the bad guys. That’s exactly what has been happening with the mainstream media and Hillary Clinton.

“But beyond that, just to completely ignore the story, it’s beyond me, but I think it really does expose this dirty underbelly of the mainstream media. They truly have become propagandists for the left. They hate Donald Trump. They want to destroy Donald Trump. And the reality is this one story, this one fact that John Durham has filed in federal court, destroys their narrative completely.

“And that, that’s why I suspect they have not covered it. And I don’t think they are going to cover it, JD.

“I mean, this is really a cyber coup if you think about it. They were very successful in what they did. If Donald Trump had not been dealing with the Russia collusion story, with Spygate, and all these other things, I think that we would be talking about a president already into a second term in office.

“So I think that not only was this ruthless and evil, it was very effective. And that’s why Trump quite frankly, lost the election aside from the fact that the election was stolen. And by the way, when you see what they just did, I have no doubt that this election was stolen. I mean, these are people that would anybody who would, would spy on the white house, you better believe anything is possible. All, all bets are off the table at this point.”

The remnants of integrity in corporate media have been slipping into oblivion for a while, but ignoring the Clinton bombshell is worse than just an embarrassment. It’s an indictment of their complicity in the stolen election.

Watch the interview on Rumble.

