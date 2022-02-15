Trudeau Authorizes Bank Accounts Frozen for Social Media Posts in Support of Freedom Protests – Canadian Civil Liberties Association Denounce Decision

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The triggering of an official invocation of the Canadian Emergency Measures Act to eliminate protests is stunning. Using the Emergency Act to target individual citizens in Canada, and their bank accounts, is yet again another level of astonishing. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has announced their opposition to the government declaration. I am carefully reviewing the details of the authorization because according to the public statements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, they have authorized banks, financial institutions and insurance carriers to suspend the accounts of Canadian citizens based on their social media postings. Yes, you...



Read More...