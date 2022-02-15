‘Trudeau is Alone’: Fifth Canadian Province Abandons Vaccine Passports Amid Crackdown on Freedom Convoy

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amid collapsing domestic approval ratings, is witnessing full-scale abandonment in the provinces, which is taking place as he moves to implement martial law on Freedom Convoy protesters who simply want their basic human rights respected. Quebec is the latest province to revolt from the Canadian prime minister’s vaccine passport policy, Keean Bexte reported. “Trudeau is alone,” Bexte remarked. On Monday, Quebec Premier François Legault met with public health officials Monday night to discuss lifting the province’s vaccine passport system. That announcement came on Tuesday afternoon. Quebec thus becomes the fifth province to announce the end of...



Read More...