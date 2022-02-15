Undercover video shows Portland antifa preparing firearms

February 15, 2022

On the morning of Feb. 10, 2022, far-left extremists gathered for a direct action at Fields Park in the Pearl District of Portland, Ore. Secret video captured three militants getting out of a burgundy 2005 Saturn Ion with the Washington state license plate "AYV8117." The three gathered multiple rifles and put on body armor and face coverings. The direct action was organized by Letha Winston, the mother of Patrick Kimmons, a black gang member who was shot and killed by Portland Police in 2018 after he shot two people. (More details about Winston and Kimmons can be read in my...



