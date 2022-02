VIDEO: Justin Trudeau Invokes Emergencies Act for Emergency He Created

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEOIt is an emergency that was completely avoidable yet clueless Justin Trudeau poured gasoline on the fire and cornered himself into invoking the Emergencies Act. It was like the guy who set his car on fire in order to kill a spider played out on a national scale in Canada.



