Visualizing The World At War

May 8, 2021 marked 76 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe - VE Day.

While the conflict which claimed millions of lives on European soil is firmly committed to the annals of history, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that conflict in the East of the continent is still a harsh reality in the present day.

Even before the recently increased risk of a Russian invasion, the Ukrainian crisis, ravaging the Donbass region of the country, had amassed a death toll above the 13 thousand mark.

As data collection by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) shows, a substantial portion of the globe is still engulfed in some form of conflict.

This infographic shows countries in which there have been reports of armed clashes involving state forces and/or rebel groups in 2022. Even as early as February 4, and using this simplified definition, the presence of war across the world is extensive.

Unlike the situations in Donbass and Syria, for example, not all conflicts fit the picture we may have in our minds when thinking of war.

In Mexico in 2021 for example, ACLED recorded 6 armed clashes involving state forces. Each one though was a battle between different law enforcement entities - providing a snapshot of the ongoing fight against police corruption and the deep-seated influence of organized crime.

So far for 2022, no such incidents have been recorded in the country.