Activist who allegedly shot at Kentucky mayoral hopeful called for gun control in 2018

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The aspiring politician charged with trying to shoot a Kentucky mayoral candidate has been an advocate for “common-sense” gun control — and appeared at the “March for Our Lives” rally that followed the Parkland, Florida, shooting, video shows. Quintez Brown, who allegedly fired multiple shots Monday inside the Louisville office of mayoral hopeful Craig Greenberg, was among tens of thousands of young people at the rally in Washington, DC, in March 2018 after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. “Being here with all these other students, I’m not only showing my support, I’m also showing the nation that this...



