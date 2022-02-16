Amir Locke's Death Demonstrates the Recklessness of 'Dynamic Entry' Tactics

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Minneapolis police officers who killed Amir Locke stormed into the apartment where he was sleeping before dawn on Feb. 2, shouting orders. They said they took that approach to "decrease the risk for injuries." That strategy is dubious even when cops are confident that the home they are invading is occupied only by criminal suspects. It is beyond reckless when they have no idea who might be there, especially in a country where citizens have a constitutional right to armed self-defense. Locke, a 22-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist who was planning a move to Dallas, was staying with his cousin...



