Artificial Intelligence Could Already Be Conscious Claims Experts

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[H/T Ymani Cricket]According to a retired professor of computer science at Oregon State University today’s large neural network artificial intelligence are already slightly conscious.In a recent Twitter post, the co-founder of a San Francisco-based Artificial Intelligence research lab stated that “today’s largest neural networks” may already be “slightly conscious.”OpenAI’s Ilya Sutskever did not specify which system or systems he was talking about, nor did he define “slightly conscious” in any way.It’s likely that he was talking about OpenAI’s GPT-3, an advanced language processing system designed for translation, question answering, and word replacement.Sutskever’s cryptic tweet soon sparked a debate among specialists...



Read More...