Biden taps non-binary drag queen to look after nuclear waste: MIT graduate and 'kink activist' says it will be 'enormous challenge' to take on top level Department of Energy role (take a look at pics)

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person to a federal government leadership position, according to Sam Brinton, who will now serve as deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the office of nuclear energy for the Department of Energy. Brinton, who uses the pronouns they/them, said in a post on LinkedIn that they believe they will be the 'first gender fluid person in federal government leadership.' 'In this role I’ll be doing what I always dreamed of doing, leading the effort to solve the nation’s nuclear waste challenges,' Brinton said. 'I’ll do all I can...



Read More...