Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 16-Feb-2022

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

16 February 2022Wednesday of week 6 in Ordinary Time St. Juliana Catholic Church West Palm Beach Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green.First readingJames 1:19-27 ©The Word is not only to be listened to, but obeyedRemember this, my dear brothers: be quick to listen but slow to speak and slow to rouse your temper; God’s righteousness is never served by man’s anger; so do away with all the impurities and bad habits that are still left in you – accept and submit to the word which has been planted in you and can save your souls. But you must do what the...



