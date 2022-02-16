China's Loans to Sub-Saharan Africa Outweigh Those of the West

Chinese banks provided more loans to fund developmental projects in sub-Saharan Africa than some of the world's greatest economies combined from 2007 to 2020, according to a new study. The Washington- and London-based Center for Global Development on Thursday also reported that Chinese development banks provided a whopping $23 billion to finance public-private partnerships in the region. The figure is more than double the combined amount of $9.1 billion lent by banks in the U.S., Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, France and South Africa, the report found. "This is well short of what the region needs for roads, dams and bridges,"...



