Controversial Calgary preacher denied bail pending trial on Coutts border blockade charges (Artur Pawlowski)

February 16, 2022
Art Pawlowski charged with interrupting the operation of essential infrastructure A Lethbridge judge has refused to release controversial Calgary preacher Artur Pawlowski, who is accused of inciting violence during the blockade at the Coutts, Alta, border crossing. Pawlowski is charged with mischief over $5,000 and interrupting the operation of essential infrastructure under Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defense Act...


