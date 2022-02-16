Democratic group launches super PAC to counter election deniers running for office

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — The Democratic organization American Bridge 21st Century said it is launching a new multi-million dollar super PAC targeting Republican candidates running for key state and local offices who have denied the results of the 2020 election. "Our plan is to target extremist Republicans who want to overturn our democracy and expose their dangerous ideas," said Pat Dennis, vice president of research at American Bridge, in a video on Twitter, announcing the campaign. The new group, called Bridge to Democracy, has already identified the positions in key states "that are most essential to election administration and to election certification...



Read More...