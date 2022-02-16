Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising. If he doesn’t take a new tack soon, it may be impossible for him to deliver for the public, help his party in November or move an agenda in the final three years...



Read More...