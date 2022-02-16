Double Whammy, Staglflation Style! US Rents Soaring (12%) As Real-time Q1 GDP Slows To 0.7%

February 16, 2022

Call this a double whammy! Red-hot rents combined with a slowing economy. According to CoreLogic, single-family annual rent growth finished 2021 at a new record: 11.7% YoY for high tier rental properties and 10.4% YoY for low tier rental properties. Of course, southern and southwest rental properties are seeing the fastest rent growth. Particularly Miami. Inflation is really ripping the insides out of America’s working class. Especially with real-time GDP slowing to 0.7%. Double whammy, indeed!



