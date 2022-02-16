'Dynamic' storm to unload up to a foot of snow across Midwest

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An expansive and multifaceted storm is expected to track across the central and eastern United States this week and produce a plethora of impacts, including accumulating snow and hazardous ice. Up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, including the major metropolitan area of Chicago, from Wednesday through Thursday. For many places in the Midwest, precipitation will start as rain and turn to snow as temperatures drop. Many, including those in the Windy City, can expect slippery roads and sidewalks on Wednesday night and Thursday, especially as bitterly cold air...



Read More...