Fauci: ‘COVID Is Not Done with the United States’

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that COVID was not done with the United States. Anchor Chris Hayes said, “I want you to tell me what you think when you read about people being done with COVID. [cut] if you really want to get the epidemic behind you, put it in the rearview mirror, just saying you’re done with COVID. You may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with the United States, nor is COVID done with the world. We’ve got to do what it takes...



Read More...