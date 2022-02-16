Florida woman, 33, 'used $15,000 pandemic relief loan to bankroll a hit on TSA agent who stole her boyfriend': Victim, 24, was gunned down outside her Miami home in front of her three-year-old daughter

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly using a $15,000 PPP loan to hire a hitman to murder the 24-year-old woman she claimed stole her boyfriend. Le'Shonte Jones, a TSA agent at Miami International Airport, was fatally gunned down in front of her daughter, 3, outside their home at Coral Bay Cove Apartments in the Miami suburb of Homestead, on May 3, 2021. Her toddler was also injured. Jasmine Martinez, 33, is charged with first degree murder for masterminding the plot. Police say Martinez took out a $15,000 pandemic relief loan, which she claimed was for her one-woman beauty...



