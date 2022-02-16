German TV Presenter Pushes For Mandatory Vaccination – Then Collapses Live On-Air

February 16, 2022

Reporter begins mumbling unintelligibly and stares blankly, before appearing to fall over. German TV presenter's black out similar to other fainting spells witnessed in recent weeks, with many suspecting experimental Covid jab to blame. ===================================================================================== A German TV interviewer fainted during a newscast just seconds after she pushed for mandatory vaccinations. The incident happened Tuesday during a live on-air N-TV news broadcast while reporter Clara Pfeffer was interviewing politician Sepp Müller. +++ Breaking +++ German TV interviewer pushes for sooner enforcement of generel vax mandate, then collapses live on air due to climate change. @claudisbest pic.twitter.com/xSgYAwNaob — Corona Realism (@holmenkollin)...



