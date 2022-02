Invoking Emergencies Act 'a monumental blunder' from 'a petty tyrant' | Viva Frei joins Ezra Levant

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

David Freiheit (aka Viva Frei) joined Ezra to discuss the implications of Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.



Read More...