Liberal Emerges From Home To Face Eerie Dystopia Of People Living Normal Lives

February 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CLAREMONT, CA—Sources have confirmed that local assistant professor of Applied Gender Entanglement Studies, Spenther Dillstump, unsealed his front door for the first time in two years then, clutching his emotional support Fauci Doll and whispering a prayer of righteous safetyism to Dr. Rachel Walensky, emerged from his home to face the eerie dystopia of people living normal lives.

