Nevada Univ. students walk out of class in protest demanding reinstatement of mask mandate

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dozens of students at the University of Nevada-Reno were spotted marching through campus demanding the reinstatement of the recently abandoned mask mandate in the state. "Reinstate, mask mandate!" dozens of students chanted repeatedly as they marched across campus in Reno, Nevada Monday in a video captured by KRNV reporter Ben Margiott. Margiott added that a petition to reimpose the COVID-19 mask mandate had gathered 1,500 signatures. "As an institution of higher learning, it is a responsibility within our educational mission to provide an environment where perspectives and experiences are shared safely, with respect and with a thorough understanding of points...



