No, Hillary Clinton Did Not ‘Infiltrate’ or Hack Donald Trump, Experts Say

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Right-wing media outlets like Fox News and the Washington Examiner are pushing a narrative that the Hillary Clinton campaign tried to “infiltrate” and hack Donald Trump and his presidential campaign in 2016. Trump has picked up on this, saying the people responsible for this deserve to be punished by death. Fox News host Tucker Carlson seized on the story in his show Tuesday night as a way to prove that Trump was right all along in his claims that Hillary Clinton was spying on his campaign, and that Rodney Joffe, an executive at tech company Neustar, intercepted internet traffic including...



Read More...