Nobel Peace Prize Winning Virologist Dead After Declaring It A Crime To Give COVID Shots To Children

February 16, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Nobel Peace Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier at age 89 after he warned that it was a crime to give children the experimental COVID shots. The Wall Street Journal reported, “PARIS—French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and who more recently spread false …



Read More...