Poll: Mo Brooks Keeps Lead in Alabama Senate Republican Primary Race (McRomBush candidate in third)

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is keeping his lead in the Alabama Senate Republican primary race, a new poll finds. The poll was conducted by the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) political action committee known as FarmPAC which has endorsed Brooks’ primary opponent Katie Britt. Britt is a former lobbyist with the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Business Council of Alabama. Brooks, according to the poll, commands a lead with 33.7 percent of the vote against Britt’s 28.5 percent. Former U.S. Army Special Operations aviator Mike Durant, backed by political moderates with ties to former President Barack Obama and the Lincoln Project,...



