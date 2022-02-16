Report: CDC to Change Mask Guidance Despite Unchanging Science of Transmission

February 16, 2022

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the coming week will reportedly announce another change to its masking guidance. Despite the unchanging science of coronavirus transmission, the CDC is expected to create a new standard on masking guidance, “basing it on the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in a given community,” NBC News reported.



