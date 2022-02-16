Russian state media accuses Ukrainian troops of violating ceasefire

The Pentagon claimed earlier this month that the Kremlin may stage an elaborate false flag operation. The Russian state-sponsored news agency Sputnik has accused Ukraine of violating a ceasefire by firing mortar shells early Thursday morning. "The Ukrainian military fired mortar shells and grenades at four localities in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic at 2:30 a.m. GMT," Sputnik claimed, citing the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination. The agency stressed that Moscow has denied "accusations" of the "alleged military buildup" and instead warned of the "possibility of provocations by Kiev." The Pentagon claimed earlier this month that the Kremlin may...



