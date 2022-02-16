Scientists identify how caffeine reduces bad cholesterol

February 16, 2022

A new study uncovered a mechanism for how caffeine in coffee and tea can protect against cardiovascular diseaseDepositphotos VIEW 1 IMAGES Your morning vice might not be that guilty a pleasure after all: coffee seems to have a range of health benefits, but exactly how it affects the body to produce these results remains unknown. A new study has identified specific proteins that caffeine works on, which help the liver remove bad cholesterol from the bloodstream and protect against cardiovascular disease. Several large-scale, long-term studies have revealed that coffee is good for you in various ways. One study tracked the...



