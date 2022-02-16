Security Guard Who Drew Eyes on Russian Painting Opens Up: ‘What Have I Done?’

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A security guard who was arrested last December for drawing eyes on a painting of faceless figures at the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg spoke about the vandalism in an interview with Russian news site E1. Aleksandr Vasiliev, a decorated veteran of the Afghan and Chechen wars, told journalist Elena Pankratieva that he believed the 20th-century work by Anna Leporskaya was a “children’s drawing” and claimed he was goaded by teenagers to deface it. “I’m a fool, what have I done,” the 63-year-old told Pankratieva. News of the vandalism had been around since December, although it took until this month, when...



Read More...