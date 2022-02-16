Senior staffer of solicitor general out of job after donating to ‘Freedom Convoy’

Marion Isabeau-Ringuette, director of communications for the solicitor general, donated $100 to an online fundraiser created by an organizer of the anti-COVID measures protests on Feb. 5, more than one week after protesters began occupying downtown Ottawa, and the day before the city's mayor declared a state of emergency. A few days ago, details including names, email addresses and postal codes of almost 100,000 donors to the GiveSendGo fundraiser leaked online. The Christian crowdfunding site has since acknowledged it was hacked, but has not verified the data itself.



