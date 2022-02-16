Should Unvaccinated People Be Denied Health Care? Iowa Medical Ethicist Weighs In

University of Iowa’s Dr. Lauris Kaldjian discusses ethics behind basing care on COVID vaccine statusShould COVID-19 vaccine status determine health care? Ethics in medicine tell us providers should never limit or deny care to someone based on vaccine status, a University of Iowa expert says. The pandemic’s latest surge, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus, resulted in a major uptick in COVID-19 cases that threatened to overwhelm hospitals in Iowa and across the nation. Health care system leaders warned they may not have capacity for all patients in need if they ever reached their breaking point....



