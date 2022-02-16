Smart: Bachelor Sends Every Girl Home Without A Rose And Looks For A Nice Girl At Church
February 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
AGOURA HILLS, CA—Fans of ABC’s highly popular reality TV show The Bachelor, were in for a shock this season when Clayton Echard decided to not hand out a single rose, and instead went looking for a nice, quality woman at church.
