The Strategic Costs of Hunter Biden's Ukrainian Corruption

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Often a bribe is more destructive than a bullet. In Afghanistan, the U.S. and NATO could never defeat the endemic corruption that riddled the Afghan government and army. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, U.S. military and diplomatic assessments insistently bemoan the damage corruption does to Ukraine's economy, civil institutions and war effort. Military analysts use the buzz phrase "weaponized corruption" to describe 21st century gray-area warfare corruption tactics and techniques employed by Vladimir Putin's Kremlin and Xi Jinping's China. Corruption, however, is a very ancient and effective weapon of war. The Roman historian Sallust tells us in the late...



Read More...