US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

DETROIT – Anyone who has ever been temporarily blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming car will be happy to hear this. U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don't create glare for oncoming drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it issued a final rule allowing what's called “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles. It will go into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next few days. The headlights, commonly used in Europe, have LED...



