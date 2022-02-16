What will happen to Super Bowl 2022 championship gear made for the Cincinnati Bengals?

February 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but their pre-printed championship gear finds a second life elsewhere. Sporting good stores in Southern California and everywhere in the United States have merchandise adorned with “Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Champions” ready to sell moments after the Super Bowl. On the other hand, merchandise with the words “Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Champions” will not see its day in the U.S. The fate of Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl championship gearThe NFL pre-manufactures Super Bowl gear for good reason, to take advantage of fan emotions when their team...



