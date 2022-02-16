'You can help me load these up,' Florida shoplifter tells Walmart clerk

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a woman who walked away from a Florida Walmart store with two televisions in a shopping cart. The crime is caught on camera Feb. 5 at the store on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven. Police said the woman went from the electronics section, straight to the front door, where a store worker asked her for a receipt. SEE ALSO: Police search for Florida woman who had tantrum in shoplifting attempt The woman just kept walking, and even told the clerk, "You can help me load these up," as she walked...



