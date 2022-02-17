350 people cured of blindness by bionic eye firm face losing their sight AGAIN as firm goes bust: One customer's implant beeped as she walked through NYC subway – then went dark

February 17, 2022

A bionic eye firm that went out of business following the onset of COVID-19 has left people using their retinal technology blind if the implants malfunction The firm, LA-based Second Sight, discontinued its implant hardware in 2019, and reportedly let go of it's staff in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 It's 350-plus worldwide patients were then left with obsolete and unsupported retinal implants The hardware cost about $500,000 per patient in total, with 80 percent covered by insurance Barbara Campbell's Argus II retinal implant system stopped working as she made her way to transfer trains during rush...



