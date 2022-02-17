A burning cargo ship full of Porsches and VWs is adrift in the mid-Atlantic

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A ship carrying cars from Germany to the United States caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, forcing the crew's 22 members to abandon the vessel and leave it burning and adrift. The nearly 650-foot-long ship Felicity Ace is capable of carrying 4,000 cars and was loaded with Porsches and Volkswagens. The Portuguese navy rescued all 22 members of the crew from the ship, which was scheduled to arrive in Davisville, R.I., on Feb. 23. The crew was taken by helicopter to Faial island in the Azores, The Associated Press reported. None of the crew members were hurt. As...



Read More...