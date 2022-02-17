Canadian Civil Liberties Association to sue federal government over Emergencies Act

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced Thursday that it plans to sue the federal government over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing protests and blockades. "Emergency powers cannot and must not be normalized," said CCLA executive director Noa Mendelsohn. She said use of the act "seriously infringes on the Charter rights of Canadians." ... "Protest is how people in a democracy share their political messages of all kinds, whether they be environmental activists, students taking to the streets, Indigenous land defenders, workers on strike, people who know that Black lives matter, and others who...



