CNN: Trump-backed PERDUE struggles in Republican primary challenge in Georgia

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

David Perdue kicked off his campaign for governor of Georgia with an emphatic endorsement from former President Donald Trump. But since then, his primary challenge to unseat Brian Kemp -- the Republican governor Trump loves to hate -- has been a big flop. Perdue, a former US senator, has so far raised a fraction of what Kemp has in his campaign war chest. Very few Republican elected officials, operatives, donors and activists in Georgia have abandoned Kemp in favor of Perdue. And limited public polling hasn't been promising, either. "I think Perdue is on life support and knows it," said...



