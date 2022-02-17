Dad Builds $3,000 Chicken Coop To Get 16 Cent Eggs For Free

February 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BIRMINGHAM, AL—According to sources, local dad Dave Manheart recently completed a project that will help enable his family to save money on groceries. After much research and 10 weekends of hard labor, Dave has succeeded in constructing a backyard chicken coop. With a small investment of just $3000 on lumber and supplies, he now can get 16¢ eggs for free.

