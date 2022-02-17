Exposed: Emails Show CDC Directed Facebook’s Propaganda & Censorship Campaign on Covid ‘Misinformation’

February 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was the ‘man behind the curtain’ that directed Facebook’s censorship campaigns against people ‘questioning the science,’ while surreptitiously amplifying government propaganda regarding its Covid pandemic policies. Such are the new revelations from a lawyer who is suing the Food and Drug Administration for hiding its Pfizer clinical trials data from the public: Attorney Aaron Siri. “Emails between CDC and Facebook, obtained on behalf of @ICANdecide, show CDC guiding FB’s messaging,” Siri tweeted. “For example, CDC tells FB the ‘focused messaging for the next week’ includes ‘Rethink travel, gather virtually, wear a mask’ followed...



